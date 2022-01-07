Japan to Delay Restart of Go To Travel Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will hold back from restarting its Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion campaign this month, tourism minister Tetsuo Saito suggested Friday.

The Japan Tourism Agency had indicated that the campaign might be restarted as early as late January if the infection situation would remain calm through the year-end and New Year period, including the upcoming three-day holiday through Monday.

"We're not at a point where we can announce a specific date for resuming the campaign," Saito told a press conference on Friday. "We're in a situation where we should assume that the spread of (the coronavirus) will proceed rapidly."

The minister stressed that the basic premise for resuming the tourism campaign is that the infection situation remains calm.

