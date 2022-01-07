Tokyo Decides to Tighten COVID-19 Dining Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government decided on Friday to strengthen its restrictions on group dining at restaurants in response to the spread of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

At its coronavirus task force meeting, the metropolitan government decided to limit group dining to up to four people in principle, down from eight at present, as part of emergency measures against the variant.

COVID-19 vaccine certificates will be required for group dining of five or more people at eating and drinking establishments certified as having appropriate infection control measures. There will be no restrictions on the serving of alcoholic beverages at such establishments.

The new rules will be effective from Tuesday until the end of this month.

In light of a revision to the central government's policy of hospitalizing all omicron carriers, the metropolitan government will utilize accommodation facilities designated for people with mild or no symptoms, planning to increase the total capacity of such facilities to some 11,000 rooms.

