"Earth Is Amazing, Too": Japanese Billionaire Maezawa

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Friday spoke of the fascination he felt about Earth, in his first press conference since returning to Japan after his recent space trip.

"Once you go to space, you become fascinated with Earth," Maezawa, 46, said. "I'm grateful for the wind and the seasons. The Earth is amazing, too."

Maezawa, the founder of online fashion mall operator Zozo Inc. <3092>, stayed at the International Space Station for about 12 days last month, becoming one of the first two Japanese nonastronauts to stay at the ISS.

In 2023, he plans to travel around the moon on a spacecraft of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, of the United States.

After arriving at the ISS, he first tweeted that he was in "Space now," which became a big topic of conversation. He now said, "I want to tweet 'Moon now,'"

