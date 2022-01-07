Japan Decides COVID-19 Pre-Emergency for 3 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday decided to put the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and the western prefectures of Yamaguchi and Hiroshima in a COVID-19 pre-emergency stage.

In the three prefectures, novel coronavirus measures under the pre-emergency designation, based on the special law on the fight against the virus, will be in place from Sunday to Jan. 31. The decision was made at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters.

COVID-19 cases have been surging again in the three prefectures, apparently due to the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. On Friday, Okinawa reported a record 1,414 new infection cases, up by about 40 pct from the previous day.

Nationwide, over 6,000 cases were confirmed for the first time since September last year.

"We need to deal swiftly with the spread of infection in the three prefectures," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the meeting.

