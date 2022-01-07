CDP under Fire for Sponsoring Online Broadcaster

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has come under fire for allegedly hiding its sponsorship for an online broadcaster for debates and other programs.

On Wednesday, five people who have appeared on programs of the broadcaster, Choose Life Project, including journalist Daisuke Tsuda, issued a statement protesting the alleged secret sponsorship.

In a later apology, Choose Life Project said on Twitter that it was sorry for causing a sense of mistrust.

The CDP's former Secretary-General Tetsuro Fukuyama released a comment on Thursday that having sympathy with the broadcaster's ideals, the party supported its program production including via an advertising agency.

Fukuyama denied that the party has influenced the content of the broadcaster's programs.

