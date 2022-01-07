Japan Vows to Mull Enemy Base Attack Capability

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Friday showed the United States its intent to consider various national defense options, including the acquisition of the capability to attack enemy bases, bearing in mind China's hegemonic behavior.

"Japan expressed its resolve to examine all options necessary for national defense including capabilities to counter missile threats," the two countries said in a joint statement after a videoconference for so-called two-plus-two security talks among their foreign and defense ministers.

The two sides agreed to launch "a joint analysis focused on future cooperation in counter-hypersonic technology," in response to progress in the development of hypersonic weapons by China and North Korea. Also agreed on was joint research and development of defense technologies including space-based capabilities.

The videoconference brought together Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, as well as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Hayashi and Raymond Greene, charge d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, signed related documents after the videoconference.

