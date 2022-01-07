Over 77 Pct of Japanese People Anxious amid Pandemic: Govt Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Over 77 pct of people in Japan felt anxious or worried last autumn, up sharply from the pre-pandemic level, a Cabinet Office survey showed Friday.

People who answered they somehow felt anxious or worried accounted for 77.6 pct of the total respondents, hitting the highest level since the survey began in fiscal 1981 and shooting up from 63.2 pct in the previous survey in fiscal 2019, the government agency said.

What made them worried most was their own health, cited by 60.8 pct of the total, followed by post-retirement life plan, picked by 58.5 pct, and income and asset outlook, chosen by 55.0 pct, the latest survey found.

On the other hand, those who satisfactory spent leisure time made up only 34.3 pct, down 28.4 percentage points from the previous survey.

The sharp decline "can be attributed to COVID-19 restrictions and an economic slowdown" caused by the virus crisis, an official in charge of the public opinion poll said.

