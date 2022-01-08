Japan Saury Catches Hit Record Low for 3rd Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's saury catches in 2021 fell 38 pct from the previous year to 18,291 tons, hitting a record low for the third straight year, a fisheries cooperative association said Friday.

The amount represented a drop of 85 pct from 2018, according to data from the national group of saury fishers using stick-held dip nets.

The historic poor catches boosted trading prices in production areas by 29 pct from 2020 and more than threefold from 2018, making the autumn delicacy even more unaffordable.

The poor catches stemmed from a decline in the number of sauries coming to waters near Japan due chiefly to higher water temperatures. Other likely causes are massive catches by foreign fishing boats and a decrease in the overall saury resources.

By region, saury catches in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, a major production area, rose 3 pct from the previous year to 11,945 tons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]