Municipalities Set Up Skateboarding Parks amid Popularity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Municipalities around Japan are setting up facilities for skateboarding after a surge in popularity for the sport following the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer.

Local governments are looking to offer environments for people to skateboard safely and keep good manners, as the population of skateboarders is expected to increase. Also, some governments apparently want to use skateboarding to attract young people and liven up the local community.

Tokyo's Koto Ward, which hosted the skateboarding events at the Tokyo Games, plans to set up a skateboarding park in a general sports complex in the Yumenoshima district. The facility, slated to open in November, is envisaged to be accessible to all.

The ward is also the hometown of Yuto Horigome, who won gold in the men's street skateboarding competition at the Tokyo Games.

"We want to promote urban sports while raising awareness about manners," Koto Mayor Takaaki Yamazaki said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]