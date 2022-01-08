Yamaguchi, Hiroshima Eye Shift to State of Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Yamaguchi/Hiroshima, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--The COVID-19 pre-emergency status for Yamaguchi and Hiroshima prefectures may need to be upgraded to the stricter state of emergency, the governors of the two western Japan prefectures suggested Saturday.

"We need to have that in mind at all times," Yamaguchi Governor Tsugumasa Muraoka told reporters, referring to the possible shift to the state of emergency.

Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki expressed his sense of caution about the recent infection situation in the prefecture, saying, "There is a need to think comprehensively."

The governors made the remarks after participating in an extraordinary online meeting of the governors of five prefectures in the Chugoku western Japan region. Besides Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, the region is made up of Okayama, Shimane and Tottori.

In the meeting, the governors confirmed that the five prefectures will work together to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus quickly.

