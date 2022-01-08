Japan Reports 8,480 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 8,480 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, with the daily figure topping 8,000 for the first time since Sept. 11 last year.

The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by two from the previous day to 89, while there were two new deaths among coronavirus patients.

The cumulative number of infections with the omicron variant of the coronavirus topped 2,000 to stand at 2,034 as of 9 p.m. Friday (noon GMT), according to the health ministry. Infection routes remain unidentified for 916 of them. In Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, the first suspected case of infection with the omicron variant was found.

Okinawa Prefecture reported 1,759 new infection cases on Saturday, marking a daily record for the third straight day. The daily count surged by more than 30-fold in a week.

Separately, 302 new cases were reported by the U.S. forces in the southernmost Japan prefecture to the prefectural government on the same day.

