Okinawa Logs Record 1,759 New COVID-19 Cases

Naha, Okinawa Pref./Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Prefecture reported 1,759 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, marking a daily record for the third straight day.

The daily count surged by more than 30-fold in a week.

Separately, 302 new cases were reported by the U.S. forces in the southernmost Japan prefecture to the prefectural government on the same day.

As of noon (3 a.m. GMT), the occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Okinawa came to 36.0 pct under the central government's criteria. The occupancy rate of beds for severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 28.3 pct.

The rates rose by about 7 and 5 percentage points from the previous day.

