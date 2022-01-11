Sapporo Pinning Hopes on Beijing Games to Boost 2030 Olympic Bid

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--The city of Sapporo, which is aiming to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, is placing expectations on Japanese athletes' performances at the Beijing Games, believing that their good results can build up momentum to host the Winter Games in Japan.

Although the capital city of Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido was hoping to draw on Beijing's experience of hosting the Winter Games, which will open in February, it is now expected to face major restrictions in conducting on-site observations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, the city sticks to its aim to become the host of the Winter Olympics for the second time, after hosting the games in 1972.

At the time of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea, Sapporo sent some 20 officials to the South Korean city to inspect temporary competition venues and media centers, among other facilities. Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto met with senior International Olympic Committee officials in Pyeongchang to exchange opinions.

This time, the mayor has given up on visiting Beijing as activity will be restricted due to quarantine and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The number of city officials to be dispatched to the Chinese capital is expected to be less than a half of those sent to Pyeongchang.

