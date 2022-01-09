Japan to Begin Pre-Implantation Screening in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology decided Sunday to start pre-implantation screening of eggs fertilized in vitro for chromosomal abnormalities in April as part of fertility treatment.

The society approved revisions to related internal rules at an extraordinary general meeting the same day.

The pre-implantation screening will be carried out at about 100 certified institutions in Japan for couples who meet any of three conditions, including two or more miscarriages in the past.

The Japanese government will start public health insurance coverage for fertility treatment in April, including in vitro fertilization and artificial insemination.

The Central Social Insurance Medical Council, an advisory panel to the health minister, has said it plans to consider the pre-implantation screening on the basis of discussions at related academic organizations.

