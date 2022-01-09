Kishida to Study Activity Curbs on Signs of Medical Strains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed the government's readiness on Sunday to consider restricting people's activities depending on the severity of strains on the medical care system amid the spread of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

The government aims to "ensure the safety and peace of mind of people while preventing the medical system from being squeezed" by promoting free coronavirus tests, booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines and the distribution of oral treatment drugs, Kishida said on a program of public broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK.

"Nevertheless, if there is a danger of heavy strains on the medical system, we will think about activity restrictions," said Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Among other senior officials of political parties who appeared on the program, Nobuyuki Baba, co-leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), and Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, took cautious attitudes toward limiting people's activities.

On the fight against coronavirus infection, Baba said, "It is time to switch direction toward not stopping economic activities."

