Taiwan Heading toward Lifting Japanese Food Import Ban

Taipei, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan is moving toward a possible removal of a ban on agricultural imports from five Japanese prefectures introduced due to the 2011 nuclear accident at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

"Now it's all up to the decision of President Tsai Ing-wen," a diplomatic source said. There is a view that the ban will be lifted in spring at the earliest.

Discussions on the issue were given momentum by a referendum Dec. 18 last year in which Taiwanese people voted down a plan to ban imports of U.S. pork containing a leanness-enhancing additive.

While the largest opposition Kuomintang asked for voter approval of the plan, saying that food safety should be put above diplomacy, Tsai called for it to be rejected by presenting scientific safety standards.

Since the referendum, local media outlets have been running articles on the issue, including ones saying that the referendum result is expected to give impetus to the lifting of the ban.

