Japan Reports over 8,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--A total of 8,078 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Sunday, with the daily count topping 8,000 for the second straight day.

One new death was found among COVID-19 patients, in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, while the nationwide number of seriously ill patients increased by one to 90.

In Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, the number of new infection cases stood at 1,533, exceeding 1,500 for the second consecutive day. In Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, a record 619 cases were confirmed.

In Tokyo, the number of new cases came to 1,223, topping 1,000 for the second successive day and standing about 14 times the week-before level.

According to the metropolitan government, people in their 20s accounted for 504, or about 40 pct, of all new infection cases in the Japanese capital.

