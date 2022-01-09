Outing Curbs Announced for U.S. Forces Personnel in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments said Sunday that U.S. military personnel in Japan will be restricted from going out for nonessential purposes for 14 days from Monday due to the spread of the novel coronavirus at U.S. bases in the country.

The growing infections at U.S. bases have led to a spike in the number of coronavirus-positive cases mainly in prefectures hosting U.S. military installations.

The outing restrictions and other anti-infection steps were spelled out in a joint statement of the Japan-U.S. Joint Committee, which is tasked with discussing the implementation of the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement.

For the 14 days, the movement of U.S. forces personnel in Japan outside of designated facilities and areas "will be restricted to essential activities only," the statement said.

The statement reaffirmed a mandatory masking policy for all personnel, "both on and off base, when outside of their residences," along with strict pre-departure and post-arrival testing procedures and the firm enforcement of movement restrictions during the 14-day quarantine period after their arrival in Japan.

