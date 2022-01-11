Japan SDP at Critical Moment Ahead of Election in Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Social Democratic Party is at a critical moment as it may lose its status as a political party in this summer's national election.

On Friday, the opposition party will accept candidates in its leadership election set for late January. But the long-term decline of the SDP is unlikely to be reversed because current leader Mizuho Fukushima is expected to be re-elected.

"This is a year of a House of Councillors election. We're at a crucial moment," Fukushima told a New Year's press conference last week.

"If we don't win at least 1.2 million votes in the proportional representation bloc, we cannot continue meeting the requirement for a political party," she said.

Japan will have an election for the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, in summer, following the general election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in October last year.

