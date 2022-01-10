1.51 M. Nonurgent Calls Made to Emergency Number 110 in Jan.-Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Of 7,846,738 calls made to the Japanese police's emergency 110 phone number in January-November 2021, cases that were not urgent accounted for 1,516,082, or nearly 20 pct, the National Police Agency said Monday.

The agency designates Jan. 10 as "Dial 110 Day" to promote the proper use of the phone number to make emergency calls.

The nonurgent calls received by the police during the reporting period included one from a person complaining that he was not allowed to see his wife in hospital because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There was also a call seeking explanations about traffic controls enforced during Olympic torch relay events and a request for the police to wake up the caller's son. The police even received prank calls making fake emergency reports.

The proportion of calls that do not require emergency responses among all calls made to the 110 number has been staying at around 20 pct in recent years. The agency is asking the public to phone the help hotline #9110 for nonurgent consultations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]