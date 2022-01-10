Japan's "Drive My Car" Wins Best Non-English Film Golden Globe

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese movie director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" won the Golden Globe award for best film in the non-English language category on Sunday.

According to the distributor of the movie, it is the first time in 62 years that a Japanese film has won the award, formerly for best foreign-language film, since "Kagi" directed by Kon Ichikawa.

Drive My Car has been chosen as the Japanese entry for consideration in the international feature film category of the Academy Awards, for which the award ceremony will be held in March. Observers said the film's accomplishment at the 79th Golden Globe Awards may help build the momentum for its selection as an Academy Award nominee.

The Golden Globes are chosen by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and are one of the most popular award shows in the run-up to the honorary Oscars.

Drive My Car, based on the namesake short story of Japanese author Haruki Murakami, features a man reeling from the sudden death of his wife. It depicts the man looking back at himself after meeting a reticent woman hired to become his driver.

