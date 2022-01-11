Japanese Courts Promoting Digital Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese courts are working all out to make information technology available for judicial procedures, a move that has been in part spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country lags behind in digital reform of judicial affairs.

In April last year, the Supreme Court launched a division in charge of promoting digital reform, where staff members have their own laptops and are free to choose where to work in the office.

No piles of paper are seen in their workplace, unlike an ordinary court office, as part of efforts to achieve a paperless administration in line with digitalization of court work.

The digital promotion division oversees efforts, including budgets, to digitalize the country's court administration in all fields, including for both civil and criminal trials.

"We'll lead this major challenge so courts can fulfill the expectation of the public in a digital society," said Takenobu Someya of the division.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]