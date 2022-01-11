Japan Reports 6,438 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--A total of 6,438 people newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan on Monday.
There were two new deaths among coronavirus patients.
The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 90, unchanged from Sunday.
Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, reported 672 new infection cases, a record high for the prefecture.
In Tokyo, 871 people newly tested positive for COVID-19, up about eight-fold from a week earlier.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]