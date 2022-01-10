Tokyo Reports 871 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--A total of 871 people newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tokyo on Monday, up about eight-fold from a week earlier, the metropolitan government said.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of the newly infected, at 326. People in their 30s or younger accounted for about 70 pct of the new cases, adding up to 624.

No death was found among COVID-19 patients.

There were four patients with severe symptoms, counted under the metropolitan government's criteria, unchanged from the previous day.

