Japan to Support Indonesia's Ammonia Power Generation

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan will support Indonesia's introduction of the technology to mix ammonia with coal for power generation to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, under a memorandum of understanding on decarbonization-related technological cooperation exchanged Monday.

Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda, now visiting Indonesia, exchanged the MOU with Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif.

Indonesia has set a goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to effectively zero by 2060. Due to its heavy dependence on coal-fired thermal power generation, a major source of CO2, however, it is believed to be difficult for the country to make a shift to renewable energy in a short period of time.

To achieve the carbon-neutral goal, Indonesia hopes to reduce emissions in stages including by utilizing ammonia, which does not emit CO2 when burned, at the time of coal combustion.

Japan and Indonesia will also strengthen cooperation in disseminating the technology to collect and confine underground CO2 emitted from thermal power generation.

