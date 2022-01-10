Japan May Partially Ease Border Measures over Omicron Variant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering partially easing the country's tightened border control measures in place amid fears over the spread of the new omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, informed sources said Monday.

While continuing to ban new entry into Japan by foreign nationals in principle, the government plans to exceptionally allow entry of foreign national family members of Japanese citizens, as well as that of foreign students, according to the sources.

The country introduced the stricter border control measures on Nov. 30, banning new entry into Japan by foreign nationals in principle and only allowing limited exceptions to the ban.

The measures were initially set to be in force for a month, but Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Dec. 21 that they will be extended for the time being. The prime minister said the government will assess the infection situation at least through the year-end and New Year holiday period, and then think about what to do after that.

Options of lifting the measures at the end of January, at the end of February or at the end of March are being discussed within the government, the sources said.

