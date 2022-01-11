U.N. Security Council Again Fails to Unite Over N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Security Council again failed to issue a joint statement against North Korea on Monday after the country last week fired what it claims to be a hypersonic missile.

At an emergency meeting held behind closed doors Monday, China and Russia again opposed sanctions against North Korea, diplomatic sources said.

According to the South Korean military, North Korea fired a projectile toward the Sea of Japan on Tuesday local time just after the emergency meeting ended.

The U.N. Security Council is expected to consider meeting again as early as Tuesday.

Prior to Monday's emergency meeting, Japan, the United States, Britain, France, Albania and Ireland issued a joint statement criticizing Wednesday's ballistic missile launch by North Korea.

