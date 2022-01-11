N. Korea Launches Suspected Ballistic Missile

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile from an inland area toward the Sea of Japan around 7:27 a.m. Tuesday (10:27 p.m. Monday GMT), according to the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

North Korea had launched a ballistic missile just on Wednesday, claiming that it succeeded in a hypersonic missile test.

The Japan Coast Guard confirmed Tuesday's launch, saying that an object that may be a ballistic missile was fired from North Korea.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that the projectile "is presumed to have flown less than 700 kilometers and dropped outside the exclusive economic zone of our country if it took an ordinary ballistic trajectory."

The latest launch is "extremely regrettable," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. He instructed his government to make its maximum effort to gather and analyze information and provide the public with accurate information speedily.

