Keidanren, LDP Hold 1st Regular Meeting in 3 Years

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party held their regular meeting for the first time in three years Tuesday to discuss wage hikes and nuclear and other energy policies.

The regular meeting between the country's largest business group and the LDP had been suspended due chiefly to the spread of the novel coronavirus. The previous meeting took place in October 2018.

At the start of the day's meeting, Keidanren Chairman Masakazu Tokura reiterated that he will encourage member companies with strong earnings to raise wages, saying that the management is responsible for rewarding employees.

He also said Keidanren wants the LDP to promote discussions on nuclear plant construction and expansion and the development of nuclear fusion and other technologies, as well as the use of existing nuclear power facilities.

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi said, "We'd like to ask again for cooperation in realizing wage hikes."

