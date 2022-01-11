Mizuho's Online Corporate Banking Service Hit by Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mizuho Bank said Tuesday that users became unable to log in to its online banking service for corporate clients temporarily in the morning due to a system failure.

The glitch occurred at 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Monday GMT) and was fixed by around 11:30 a.m. The failure disrupted the Mizuho e-Business Site service, which allows corporate clients to transfer money and check bank account details online.

Mizuho Bank is investigating the cause of the problem. It will consider redressing clients who incurred extra expenses because of the disruption.

"It's very regrettable," financial services minister Shunichi Suzuki told a press conference, adding that the Financial Services Agency will examine Mizuho's response thoroughly given the importance of preventive measures.

The incident is the 10th in a series of system failures affecting customers that has hit the core unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411> since February last year.

