Iwanami Hall in Tokyo to Close in July

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Iwanami Hall, an art-house theater in Tokyo known for screening unique works, announced Tuesday on its website that it will close on July 29 due to financial issues amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

The facility, located in the Japanese capital's Jinbocho district, was established in 1968 as a multipurpose hall before being turned into a dedicated movie theater in 1974. It was run by Etsuko Takano until her death in 2013 at the age of 83.

Iwanami Hall gathered many fans as a trailblazer in Japan's mini theater world. It screened "The Soong Sisters" by director Mabel Cheung over a long period.

The theater showed many Asian and European movies under the "Equipe de Cinema" movement to screen masterpieces that are not well known.

It has shown a total of 271 motion pictures from 65 countries over its history, mainly artistic movies and works that deal with social issues.

