1,841 Companies to Be Listed on TSE Prime Section

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,841 companies, including Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>, will be listed on the new Prime section following the Tokyo Stock Exchange's market realignment, set for April 4, the exchange said Tuesday.

The number of companies in the top-tier section is more than 80 pct of that on the TSE first section under the current market system.

Of the total, 296 companies including Z Holdings Corp. <4689>, the parent of internet service provider Yahoo Japan Corp., have not yet met the requirements to be listed on the Prime section but have qualified after submitting plans for meeting them during a transition period.

The existing four sections of the TSE--the first and second sections and the Mothers and Jasdaq markets--will be reorganized into the Prime section for internationally active companies, the Standard section for midsize firms and the Growth section for startups.

By clarifying each section's characteristics, the TSE aims to encourage robust investments in listed companies from Japan and abroad. Each listed company needs to boost earnings to meet the goal.

