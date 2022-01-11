Japan Reports 6,378 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 6,378 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

One new COVID-19-linked death was reported each in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the eastern prefecture of Gunma.

The number of patients in severe condition across the country rose by 10 from a day earlier to 100, reaching the threshold for the first time since Nov. 7.

In Tokyo alone, 962 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, up about sixfold from 151 a week earlier.

In the capital, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases, at 383, followed by 163 in their 30s, 113 in their 40s and 100 aged 10-19.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]