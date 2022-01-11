Japan to Move Up 3rd Vaccine Shots for General Public

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will move up the administration of third shots of novel coronavirus vaccines to the general public, in the fight against the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

The government will also start promptly COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 11 or younger, who are not currently eligible for the inoculation program in Japan.

"While (the omicron variant) is highly infectious, the risk of developing severe symptoms (after contracting the variant) is highly likely to be low," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office.

"There's no need to be overly worried" about the variant, the prime minister said, adding, however, that not much is known about the variant yet, including the risk of elderly patients developing severe symptoms.

In Japan, booster shots are currently available for a total of about 31 million medical workers, elderly people and others, with the interval between second and third shots shortened to six or seven months from eight months.

