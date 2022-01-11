INTERVIEW: TSE Prime Listing Transition Period Not Too Long

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--The transition period during which companies currently listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange can join the new Prime section without meeting its requirements will not be too long, Hiromi Yamaji, chief of the exchange's operator, said in a recent interview.

"It won't be nine to 10 years," Yamaji, president and CEO of Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc., said of the transition period. "It will be within a reasonable period."

First-section firms that do not qualify for the new top tier after the market realignment on April 4 can still join it by submitting plans for meeting the requirements during a transition period.

The TSE has yet to set a clear end date for the transition period, leading to calls from both companies and investors to settle on a concrete deadline.

Yamaji said that the TSE may clarify the deadline when the exchange revises its corporate governance code in 2024.

