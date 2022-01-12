U.S. Warship Cancels Port Call in Japan's Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--A port call by a U.S. warship planned in early February in Otaru in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido has been canceled, according to the Otaru municipal government.

The U.S. military notified the city of the cancellation on Tuesday.

Although the U.S. side has not given any reason for the cancellation, the coronavirus infection situation is believed to have been behind the decision.

The USS Stockdale destroyer of the U.S. Navy was scheduled to call at the Otaru port for six days from Feb. 6 to promote U.S.-Japan friendship. Up to 240 people were expected to visit the city.

The Otaru government was considering asking the U.S. military to rethink the port call plan after cluster infections hit U.S. military bases in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa and Yamaguchi Prefecture in western Japan.

