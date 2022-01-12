Survey at Fukushima Plant No. 1 Reactor Container Halted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> halted its investigation of the inside of the containment vessel of the No. 1 reactor at its stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant on Wednesday.

The move came after an issue was found during preparation work for the display of data such as radiation levels from dosimeters inside underwater robots to be used in the survey. The preparations began at noon (3 a.m. GMT) the same day and were halted around two hours later.

TEPCO said that it will resume the survey once measures to resolve the issue are taken.

In the survey, which will continue until around August, TEPCO aims to take pictures of melted nuclear fuel debris and other deposits using six types of underwater robots to record their locations and thickness in water that has accumulated at the bottom of the containment vessel.

It will also try to collect deposit samples and take pictures of the inside of the base that supports the reactor pressure vessel. The information obtained in the survey will be used for studies on ways to remove the debris.

