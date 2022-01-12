Twin Giant Panda Cubs in Tokyo Make Public Debut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo started the public display of twin giant panda cubs, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, on Wednesday.

The twins, which were born in June last year at the zoo, will be shown publicly just for three days because of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

About 3,000 people, picked in advance by lottery, will be able to view the pandas through Friday, after the zoo in the Japanese capital’s Taito Ward closed the gates temporarily from Tuesday due to the spread of infections.

The chance of winning an opportunity to view the twin cubs was 348 to one on average, highlighting the popularity of the first baby pandas to go on display at the zoo in some four years, since the debut of Xiang Xiang, their 4-year-old sister.

The pandas went on public view at an indoor display venue of Panda Forest in the zoo’s West Garden area. Visitors are each allowed to watch the twins and their 16-year-old mother, Shin Shin, for about a minute.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]