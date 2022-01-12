N. Korea Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile: KCNA

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--North Korea's Academy of National Defense Science successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile on Tuesday, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday.

Japan, the United States and South Korea detected North Korea's missile launch toward the Sea of Japan on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the firing, the KCNA said, apparently trying to highlight the country's efforts to strengthen its war deterrent power.

North Korea had claimed that it test-fired a hypersonic missile also on Jan. 5.

Hypersonic missiles fly at five times the speed of sound or faster and have irregular trajectories, which make them difficult to be intercepted with existing missile defense systems, pundits said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]