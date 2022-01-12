N. Korean Missile Possibly Flew at Mach 10: Japan's Kishi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--A ballistic missile fired by North Korea on Tuesday may have flown on an irregular trajectory at speeds of up to Mach 10, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Wednesday.

The Japanese government has analyzed that the missile possibly traveled at 10 times the speed of sound with a maximum altitude of some 50 kilometers, lower than usual, according to Kishi.

He said Japan "strongly condemns" the missile launch, which constitutes a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. The minister added that Tokyo protested against Pyongyang through embassy channels in Beijing.

The missile may have traveled more than 700 kilometers given that its irregular path included a "leftward horizontal movement," Kishi said. On Tuesday, the Japanese government said the travel distance is estimated to be shorter than some 700 kilometers if the missile flew on a regular trajectory.

On Wednesday, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that the regime successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]