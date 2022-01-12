Hiroshima Pref. Considering COVID-19 Pre-Emergency Expansion
Hiroshima, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima Prefecture is considering expanding its ongoing novel coronavirus pre-emergency designation to all 23 municipalities--14 cities and nine towns--in the western Japan prefecture, informed sources said Wednesday.
The pre-emergency status currently covers 10 cities and three towns, including the city of Hiroshima, the capital of the prefecture.
The prefectural government will make a decision while monitoring the local infection situation and holding consultations with the central government, according to the sources.
The prefecture was put under the state of pre-emergency over COVID-19 on Sunday, along with Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.
Eating and drinking establishments in the 13 municipalities currently in the pre-emergency stage are being asked to end daily operations by 8 p.m. and suspend the serving of alcoholic beverages.
