Wakayama to Open Space Course at Public High School

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Wakayama, western Japan, will open a new course on space at a prefectural high school in fiscal 2024, Governor Yoshinobu Nisaka said Wednesday.

This will be the first such course at a public high school in the country.

The space course, which will open at Wakayama Prefectural Kushimoto-Koza High School in the town of Kushimoto, will be available to students from across the country.

In the town, the first rocket from a local private launch site is scheduled to lift off at the end of this year.

By creating the new course, the prefecture aims to revitalize the local economy through space-related sectors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]