Wakayama to Open Space Course at Public High School
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Society Lifestyle Science
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Wakayama, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Wakayama, western Japan, will open a new course on space at a prefectural high school in fiscal 2024, Governor Yoshinobu Nisaka said Wednesday.
This will be the first such course at a public high school in the country.
The space course, which will open at Wakayama Prefectural Kushimoto-Koza High School in the town of Kushimoto, will be available to students from across the country.
In the town, the first rocket from a local private launch site is scheduled to lift off at the end of this year.
By creating the new course, the prefecture aims to revitalize the local economy through space-related sectors.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]