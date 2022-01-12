New COVID-19 Cases in Japan Top 10,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 13,244 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, topping 10,000 for the first time since Sept. 9 last year.

Tokyo reported 2,198 new cases, the first time that its daily figure has exceeded 2,000 since Sept. 4, 2021. The daily count grew over fivefold from 390 a week before.

In Tokyo, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases, at 745. Those aged 39 or younger accounted for almost 70 pct of the total. There were four patients with severe symptoms, unchanged from Tuesday.

Osaka Prefecture logged 1,711 new cases, an increase of over seven times from a week before. It was the first time since Sept. 15 last year that the daily total has topped 1,000 in the western prefecture.

Nagano, Wakayama, Yamaguchi and Ehime prefectures recorded their highest daily infection counts to date, at 167, 93, 182 and 112, respectively.

