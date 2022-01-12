BOJ Upgrades Economic Views on All 9 Regions in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan on Wednesday upgraded its economic assessments on all of the country's nine regions for the first time in some eight years.

In a quarterly report on regional economies, the BOJ revised up assessments on all regions from the previous October report for the first time since October 2013.

The central bank adopted the new report at a quarterly meeting of its branch managers held via videoconference.

The impact of the novel coronavirus fallouts is waning, and the Japanese economy continued to pick up, especially private consumption. A sense of caution has spread, however, over surging infections with the omicron variant.

While recognizing that some regions "remained in a severe situation," the BOJ concluded that the economy is recovering gradually in all regions thanks to a resumption of economic activities.

