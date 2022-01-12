Tokyo Reports 2,198 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Osaka, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 2,198 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, with the daily figure exceeding 2,000 for the first time since Sept. 4 last year.

The daily count in the Japanese capital more than doubled from 962 on Tuesday.

In Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, some 1,700 new infection cases are expected to be reported on Wednesday. It will be the first time since Sept. 15 last year that the daily total has topped 1,000.

