16,000 Hospitals in Japan to Handle At-Home COVID-19 Care

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--A total of 16,073 hospitals in Japan are ready to treat COVID-19 patients at home or in lodging facilities in the event of a surge in infection cases, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The figure was up over 30 pct from around 12,000 as of the end of November.

The increase comes as the ministry aims to secure medical treatment for patients staying home while preventing shortages of hospital beds, especially when the omicron variant is on the rise.

"We'll continue to act swiftly so that people can recover without worries even amid a rapid spread," health minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters, referring to the variant that is spreading across Japan at an unprecedented pace.

The government is seeking to create a system in which those who test positive for the virus can contact hospitals that day or the following day, and get medical checkups at home.

