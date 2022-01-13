Nippon Ishin Mulling Advocating Emergency Clause in Constitution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) is considering calling for the creation of an emergency situation clause in the Constitution as part of its draft constitutional reform proposals, according to informed sources.

The pro-constitutional reform opposition party plans to launch discussions on the draft proposals later this month, hoping to compile them at an early date and have them reflected in its campaign pledges for this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, the sources said.

"We have to discuss the issues of private right restrictions, public welfare and compensation" for damage resulting from restricted activities, Nobuyuki Baba, co-leader of Nippon Ishin, told a press conference on Wednesday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed establishing in the Constitution a clause applicable in times of emergencies, including for a special extension of lawmakers' terms in the event of a major natural disaster, in its draft constitutional amendment proposals.

In 2016, Nippon Ishin compiled the original version of its constitutional revision proposals featuring the provision of free education, the reform of the country's regional governance system and the establishment of a constitutional court.

