Japan Seen Relaxing COVID-19 Hospitalization, Quarantine Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is seen in a hurry to relax the country's COVID-19 hospitalization and quarantine rules, in a bid to prevent a disruption in social functions amid the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suggested the government would revise the hospitalization standards for COVID-19 patients.

The omicron variant "is highly infectious but is believed to be unlikely to cause severe symptoms and to have short incubation periods," Kishida pointed out.

On Wednesday, he met with Keiichi Ishii, secretary-general of Komeito, the junior party in the ruling coalition, at the prime minister's office. Ishii proposed revising the quarantine rules for close contacts of coronavirus cases, as well as the hospitalization standards.

Giving a positive response to the proposal, the prime minister said, "We need to take measures that reflect the characteristics" of the new variant.

