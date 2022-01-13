Japan Govt Urges Biz Circle to Further Promote Telework

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa on Thursday requested the business community to further promote telework, in an effort to tackle the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Yamagiwa, who is in charge of the government's coronavirus response, made the request during a teleconference with leaders of the country's three major business lobby groups--the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai.

"We want businesses to think what they can do and how best they can handle the situation in terms of ensuring business continuity," Yamagiwa said in the meeting.

The minister urged the business community to prepare a business continuity plan centering on telework, with an aim to maintain socioeconomic activities at a time when a further spread of the variant is expected.

"We hope to make public advanced cases where companies are utilizing telework effectively and hopefully spread such use of telework to other companies," Yamagiwa said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]