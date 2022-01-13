Tohoku Shinkansen Services Halted for Hours on Switch Problem

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--All inbound and outbound services of East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Tohoku Shinkansen Line, which links Tokyo and the Tohoku region of northeastern Japan, were halted temporarily Thursday, following the discovery of a railway switch problem.

According to the company, better known as JR East, the railway point at Koriyama Station in Fukushima Prefecture was found not functioning around 5:30 a.m. (8:30 p.m. Wednesday GMT).

The company entirely halted operations on the bullet train line between its two terminals--Tokyo Station and Shin-Aomori Station in Aomori Prefecture. Services became available on all sections by around 12:30 p.m. after the problem was fixed.

JR East initially said that operations would be resumed around 7:10 a.m. But a motor for the railway switch was found out of order, making service restoration work tough. The railway switch including the motor was replaced with a new one.

After the high-speed train line was fully suspended for about three hours, services resumed partially, between Tokyo and Koriyama, and between Sendai Station in Miyagi Prefecture, north of Fukushima, and Shin-Aomori, around 10 a.m., according to JR East.

